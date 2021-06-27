Decision on reopening schools likely today in Karnataka

The government is likely to take a decision about reopening schools for physical classes on Monday.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar will convene a meeting with deputy commissioners, chief executive officers of Zilla panchayats, district health officers and officials from the primary and secondary education department to discuss resuming offline classes for the 2021-22 academic year.

This follows a report by the expert committee headed by Dr Devi Shetty, which recommended the reopening of schools and also suggestions by experts and academicians who favoured resuming offline classes in a phased manner.

At a recent meeting called by the minister, a majority of the participants batted for restarting the Vidyagama programme. Sources said this will also be discussed at the meeting.

Meanwhile, private school managements have urged the government to take a decision keeping in mind all schools and not just government schools.

However, officials from the department said that, at the meeting, the focus will be on conducting SSLC examinations in a safe environment and vaccinating all teaching and non-teaching staff deputed for examination work.