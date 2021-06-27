Decision on reopening schools likely today in Karnataka

Decision on reopening schools likely today in Karnataka

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar will convene a meeting

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 27 2021, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2021, 01:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The government is likely to take a decision about reopening schools for physical classes on Monday.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar will convene a meeting with deputy commissioners, chief executive officers of Zilla panchayats, district health officers and officials from the primary and secondary education department to discuss resuming offline classes for the 2021-22 academic year.

This follows a report by the expert committee headed by Dr Devi Shetty, which recommended the reopening of schools and also suggestions by experts and academicians who favoured resuming offline classes in a phased manner.

At a recent meeting called by the minister, a majority of the participants batted for restarting the Vidyagama programme. Sources said this will also be discussed at the meeting.

Meanwhile, private school managements have urged the government to take a decision keeping in mind all schools and not just government schools.

However, officials from the department said that, at the meeting, the focus will be on conducting SSLC examinations in a safe environment and vaccinating all teaching and non-teaching staff deputed for examination work.  

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
schools reopen
Coronavirus
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Conman who spent own money to run fake vaccination camp

Conman who spent own money to run fake vaccination camp

Fall in oxygen kills hundreds of fish in Guwahati pond

Fall in oxygen kills hundreds of fish in Guwahati pond

Serena Williams to skip Tokyo Olympics

Serena Williams to skip Tokyo Olympics

World's smallest hog released into wild in Assam

World's smallest hog released into wild in Assam

Tale of survival: B'luru's Bannerghatta Biological Park

Tale of survival: B'luru's Bannerghatta Biological Park

 