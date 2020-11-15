Decision soon on 6th pay panel for Muzrai staff: Minister

Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said on Saturday that a decision will be taken with a fortnight on paying salaries to the Muzrai department employees as per the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission.
Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Poojary said that a discussion had been held with the Muzrai commissioner in this regard and a decision was expected in around 15 days.
The minister said that Champashashti jathre will be held at Kukke SUbrahmanya temple by adhering to covid-19 guidelines. Rathotsava, ‘Uruluseve’ and serving of meals would be as per tradition. For the ‘beedi uruluseve’ it had been decided to take up the work on laying interlock from Kumaradhara to temple under the master plan of development works, he added.
