'Decision to commence SSLC classes soon'

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar said that commencing of SSLC classes will be decided only after discussing pros and cons.

In a press conference here, the minister said there is pressure to reopen the SSLC classes and the matter will be decided soon, he said. The department has taken several safety measures to conduct examination between June 27 and July 4. Masks will be distributed among the students and measures will be taken to ensure that the students will maintain social distance, he added.

The minister said he has visited three districts and discussed with the officials concerned. “I will tour ten districts to access the situation,” he said, adding that the teachers in several district are conducting quiz and other academic programmes through ‘WhatsApp’.

Suresh Kumar said he will urge transport minister to provide free service in KSRTC buses to the students attending examination.

The Education department has listed the schools more than 75-year-old for rehabilitation.

When asked about wrongly tested positive for Covid-19 in Mudigere of Chikkamagaluru district, the minister said that it was due to mistake in the laboratory.

It has to be noted that the throat swab sample of a PHC doctor in Mudigere who was tested positive in the past has tested negative for Covid-19.