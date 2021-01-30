Declare 2A reservation for Panchamasalis before padayatra reaches Chitradurga: Seer tells Karnataka CM

The ongoing padayatra by people of Panchamasali Lingayat community under the leadership of Kudalasangama-based Panchamasali Peetha Seer Basava Mrityunjaya Swamy demanding 2A reservation for the community took a new turn on in the city on Saturday, with agitators launching whip movement as part of intensifying protest.

Kudalasangama -based Panchamasali Peetha Seer Basava Mrityunjaya Swamy and Harihar -based Panchamasali Peetha Seer Vachanananda Swamy garlanded the Kittur Rani Chennamma nameplate in the circle in front of Aruna cinema hall. They carried on the padayatra holding the whips which are used to tame livestock.

Speaking on the occasion, Basava Mrityunjaya Swamy said "we have covered more than 380km as part of padayatra that commenced from January 14. Till now, I was taking initiative in this regard. Now, I and Harihar seer will carry on padayatra together to convey a strong message to people of the community that we are united and there is no absence of unity." He urged the government to declare 2A reservation to the community before the padayatra enters Chitradurga. If not, the agitation would be intensified further, he warned.

He said "the state has 17 legislators of the community. We staging agitation on the streets and MLAs of the community must fight in the assembly and get 2 A reservation benefits. If it is not possible, you can resign and we would elect others of the community as legislators."

The seer asked the government to announce reservation at the earliest and make people of the community to halt padayatra. "Chief minister also belongs to sub-caste of lingayat community. We had supported your community to get 2A reservation. So, you must support our agitation. The chief minister is not the leader of a sub-caste but the entire Lingayat community."

Vachanananda Swamy said "there is no dissidence in the community. Basava Mrityunjaya Swamy will fight for the welfare of the community in north Karnataka and we would fight for it in this part of the state. We are not begging before the government. Getting 2 A reservation benefit is our right. Around 10% of people of the community have no house and 15% of the community have no land. We are fighting for the welfare of such people."

The Agitation Committee President Vijayananda Kashappanavar, Davangere in-charge H S Nagaraj, leader of the community BC Umapathi and others were present on the occasion. The padaytra moved towards Aangodu.