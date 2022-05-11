Defence Ministry's 700 acre land for IT park: Bommai

Defence Ministry's 700 acre grassland for IT park: Bommai

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 11 2022, 22:24 ist
  • updated: May 12 2022, 02:09 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister. Credit: DH Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said Defence Ministry has agreed to transfer about 700 acres of grassland in Belagavi to the state Government.

The chief minister, who was in Delhi, held a meeting with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and requested him to hand over the grassland.

"The state government plans to develop an IT Park in Belagavi. The government needs this land for the IT Park. So, we have requested the Defence Ministry to hand over the land. Rajnath Singh has responded positively and has stated that he will discuss the issue with concerned officials and take a decision," Bommai said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
basavaraj bommai
IT parks
Belagavi

What's Brewing

Maruti, IIT-H partner on tech to prevent road accidents

Maruti, IIT-H partner on tech to prevent road accidents

How Apple iPod transformed music industry

How Apple iPod transformed music industry

Hacker diverts Rs 52.9L from payment gateway, nabbed

Hacker diverts Rs 52.9L from payment gateway, nabbed

Underground networks of Russians that help Ukrainians

Underground networks of Russians that help Ukrainians

E-scooters for nurses speed up healthcare in Jharkhand

E-scooters for nurses speed up healthcare in Jharkhand

Tomato flu breaks out in Kerala, contained quickly

Tomato flu breaks out in Kerala, contained quickly

 