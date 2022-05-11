Defence Ministry's 700 acre grassland for IT park: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said Defence Ministry has agreed to transfer about 700 acres of grassland in Belagavi to the state Government.

The chief minister, who was in Delhi, held a meeting with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and requested him to hand over the grassland.

"The state government plans to develop an IT Park in Belagavi. The government needs this land for the IT Park. So, we have requested the Defence Ministry to hand over the land. Rajnath Singh has responded positively and has stated that he will discuss the issue with concerned officials and take a decision," Bommai said.