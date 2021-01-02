Delay in construction of Abbakka Bhavana leads to protests

Members of Ullal Rani Abbakka Utsava Samithi staged a protest accusing the district administration of neglecting the construction of Abbakka Bhavana near the site allotted by the government in Thokkottu on Friday.

Nine years after laying the foundation stone for the Bhavana, work has not started. The government had already released the amount for the construction of Bhavana but the Housing Board has failed to take up the work, the protesters charged.

Samithi President Dinakar Ullal said Abbakka Bhavana should be constructed before another Bhavana comes up in the neighbouring site. About 41 cents of land was earmarked for the construction of Bhavana near Thokkottu bus stand and the failure to start the work is an injustice to Abbakka who had fought against the Portuguese in Ullal, the president of the Samithi added.

“If the work is not initiated within a month, then protests will be intensified,” he warned.

He also urged the government to earmark a vacant land adjacent to the allotted land for parking of tourist vehicles.

Former MLA K Jayaram Shetty said, “We are not against Beary Bhavana. But it is not good to have two Bhavanas at the same spot. Besides, Ullal CMC has plans to construct a modern bus stand at a cost of Rs 20 crore. If another Bhavana is constructed, then there will be no space for the bus stand.”

Hindu Mahasabha State President L K Suvarna also warned of a protest if Abbakka Bhavana work was delayed.

Kannada Sahithya Parishat Dakshina Kannada unit President Pradeep Kumar Kalkura said that the Bhavanas should be constructed in the district. Beary Bhavana is for the development of Beary language and not for the community, he said and added that Bhavana should come up within a year.