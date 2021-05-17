‘Delay in early screening causing more infections’

The rise in positive cases in Chamarajanagar district is due to the negligence of the people, who undergo Covid tests, only when their health condition worsens, according to Health department officials.

As the blood test indicates typhoid, a number of patients in rural areas undergo treatment for it, even though they suffer from Covid symptoms. As a result, they go to hospitals only after suffering from breathing problems.

As soon as they get the symptoms of Covid, people visit private clinics at hobli or taluk levels and get blood test done as per the doctor's advise. Most of such patients test positive for typhoid, and begins treatment, officials said.

Though blood tests show typhoid, most of them would have contracted Covid. Despite treatment for typhoid, they continue to suffer from fever. Only after facing breathing problems, they get tested for Covid, it is said.

It is alleged that the local physicians too suggest Covid test only when the patient face breathing issues. By the time Covid results are available, their health condition deteriorates. By the time they come to the hospital, their oxygen saturation level depletes. Though treatment is initiated, the body does not respond. This is said to be the reason for the rising Covid cases in the district.

A local physician, on condition of anonymity, explained that the fear of Covid is the main cause for the villagers' hesitation to get tested for Covid.

They get upset when the doctors express that it may be the symptoms of Covid. They plead for treatment, saying that they would test positive for even slight cold and cough. Even if we deny treatment, they go in search of another private clinic, he said.