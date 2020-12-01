'Delhi Chalo' campaign: Farmers of Hassan, Mandya block roads

With the farmers intensifying the protests against the new farm laws in Delhi, as part of their ‘Delhi Chalo’ campaign, their counterparts in Hassan and Mandya have extended their support by staging protests at their respective districts, on Tuesday.

The protesters raised slogans against the Union government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and also vent their ire by burning their effigies.

In Hassan, CITU district president Dharmesh said, “The farmers have been opposing the amendments to the Land Reforms Act, that is favouring the corporate companies, since the last three months.”

The Union government has been using lathi charge, water cannons against the innocent farmers. The anti-people and farmer policies should be immediately withdrawn, he demanded.

Condemning the atrocities against the farming community in Delhi, the members of Farmers, Dalit, Labour, Women and progressive organisations staged a protest blocking the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, wearing a black band in Mandya.

The protesters, who gathered near Sir M Visvesvaraya statue, raised slogans against the Centre and also blocked the highway for a while.

As the government failed to respond to the farmers demand, the protests have been intensified. Instead of finding ways to resolve the issue, the government has been behaving in an inhuman manner, they alleged.

Meanwhile, residents of four villages of Nagamangala taluk, have been protesting since the last 24 days, against the move of Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) to acquire 1,227 acres of agricultural land.

These farmers take turns and around 100 farmers hold a peaceful demonstration at a designated place every day, which is also the entry to the villages from National Highway 75.

According to authorities, “The law doesn’t require KIADB to discuss with the farmers before notifying the land. The land is identified based on various parameters. If the government decides to revoke the decision, it will take time and there is a procedure to be followed.”