'Delhi Chalo' campaign: Farmers threaten to launch 'jail bharo' movement

Condemning the Union government for ill-treating the farmers protesting in Delhi, as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' campaign, the farmers of the region are planning to launch 'Jail Bharo' movement.

The members of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha Mattu Hasiru Sene state unit president Badagalapura Nagendra and Karnataka State Sugarcane Growers' Association President Kurubur Shanthakumar criticised the Union government and commented that the BJP government is worse than the 'British Raj'.

Shanthakumar threatened of launching 'jail bharo' movement if the Union government failed to resolve the issues of the farmers. Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, “When a prime minister of another country could raise voice in favour of our farmers, our PM has no time to respond.”

Nagendra described the BJP-led Union government, is worse than the British rule. It is ill-treating the farmers, who are urging to resolve their issues. The government’s move is a threat to the nation and the farming community.

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has expressed his concern towards protesting farmers. But, the government is reluctant, he said.

Though more than 500 farmers' organisations are protesting in Delhi, only 40 organisations were invited for discussions. The government is trying to divide the farmers, he blamed.

The farmers in Karnataka are planning to participate in the ongoing protest in Delhi. As many as 100 vehicles will be arranged to ferry farmers, he said.

The farmers of the region have decided to stage a protest in front of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, during the winter session between December 7 and 15.

While the sugarcane growers have decided to stage protest on December 8, demanding to increase the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane, the members of Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha Mattu Hasiru Sene have decided to protest from December 7 to 15, opposing amendment to the Land Reforms Act and the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act.

Kurubur Shanthakumar said that the members of the association, along with the farmers, will stage a protest against the government demanding to increase FRP to Rs 3,300 per quintal of sugarcane. The sugarcane growers have been suffering due to crop loss and other problems. The government should bail out the farmers by increasing the FRP, he demanded.

Badagalapura Nagendra said, "As the amendments are likely to be passed by the state government through ordinances, the farmers will stage a protest during the session opposing it. It has to be noted that the government had presented the amendment bills in the monsoon session of the legislature."