Delhi woman found murdered in rented house in Dakshina Kannada

  • Mar 17 2023, 16:30 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2023, 16:30 ist
A woman of Delhi origin was found stabbed to death at a house near the Kotepura bus stand in Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday. A young man, also from Delhi, who was with the woman, is missing and his mobile phone is found switched off, police sources said on Friday.

The murdered woman is around 35-40 years old and her identity is yet to be ascertained. Nayeem (30), who was with her is presently absconding, the sources said.

The couple, who had come to Kotepura, had managed to get the house on rent through a local saloon owner. Both had introduced themselves as retail sellers of children’s clothes.

When the two were not seen around and the house door was not locked from inside, a local resident went inside and found the woman dead in the toilet. A knife used to commit the crime was also found at the spot.

Forensic and fingerprint experts have arrived at the spot.

It is learnt the landlord had not asked for the ID cards of the tenants while giving the house on rent. The identity of the man who is missing was ascertained based on an Aadhaar card found in the house, sources said.

