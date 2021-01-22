Demand for cancer treatment centre at Ch'nagar district hospital

The management board of Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (district hospital) has geared up to start a separate division for cancer treatment, for the benefit of people and has submitted a proposal to the government.

Currently, the district hospital does not have the facility or infrastructure for either diagnosis or treatment of cancer. The people of the district travel either to Mysuru or other places for treatment.

Speaking to DH, CIMS Dean Dr Sanjeev confirmed that they have appealed to the government, seeking approval for establishing a cancer treatment centre at the district hospital, on the lines of Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS).

It may be mentioned that the government has given permission to start a cancer care and treatment centre at MIMS. "We have initiated efforts to set up a similar centre in Chamarajanagar district hospital," Dr Sanjeev said.

Every year, around 350 to 400 people of the district are diagnosed with cancer, with one patient a day, on an average. If the treatment is available at the district headquarters, it would be of great help to the people. Hence, the government is requested to give permission, he said.

Besides, a super speciality service centre is also started at the district hospital for those suffering from serious diseases. Expert doctors from Mysuru in urology, cardiology, face and neck diseases, will visit the district hospital thrice a week.

The doctors will treat the patients three days in Mysuru and three days in Chamarajanagar. They will visit the hospital on alternate days. This helps the patients to get treated for even complicated diseases in Chamarajanagar itself. The people should make use of the facility, Dr Sanjeev said.