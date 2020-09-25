Demand for paid doctorates on the rise

Demand for paid doctorates on the rise

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, Mandya,
  • Sep 25 2020, 22:07 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2020, 22:17 ist

The Covid crisis has not hit representatives of a few organisations, followers of political leaders, journalists, and seers, who are making a beeline to receive honorary doctorates, presented by a Tamil Nadu-based private university.

The university is organising a programme at a private hotel in Mysuru on Saturday (September 26), to handover honorary degrees to 120 aspirants. The programme is being held at 10 am and people from across the state will receive the doctorates, according to sources.

Leaders of Raitha Sangha, Samatha Sainika Dal and Ambareesh Abhimanigala Balaga from Mandya are getting the degrees.

S N Shankaregowda, writer and Kannada professor of Mandya University (Unitary), said that some private and unauthorised universities are awarding degrees for cash, which undermine honorary doctorates.

C S Suresh of Maddur has filed a public interest litigation against paid honorary doctorates and the High Court has directed the Ministry of Union Human Resources and Development to issue notice to the University Grants Commission, in this regard.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

doctorate
Fake
Mandya

What's Brewing

'Da Vinky' who? Mona Lisa artist trends on Twitter

'Da Vinky' who? Mona Lisa artist trends on Twitter

WhatsApp clarifies on chat leak over NCB drug probe

WhatsApp clarifies on chat leak over NCB drug probe

Arunachal: Couple donates land to set up model village

Arunachal: Couple donates land to set up model village

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Amazon unveils drone that films inside your home

Amazon unveils drone that films inside your home

 