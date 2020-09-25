Demand for paid doctorates on the rise

The Covid crisis has not hit representatives of a few organisations, followers of political leaders, journalists, and seers, who are making a beeline to receive honorary doctorates, presented by a Tamil Nadu-based private university.

The university is organising a programme at a private hotel in Mysuru on Saturday (September 26), to handover honorary degrees to 120 aspirants. The programme is being held at 10 am and people from across the state will receive the doctorates, according to sources.

Leaders of Raitha Sangha, Samatha Sainika Dal and Ambareesh Abhimanigala Balaga from Mandya are getting the degrees.

S N Shankaregowda, writer and Kannada professor of Mandya University (Unitary), said that some private and unauthorised universities are awarding degrees for cash, which undermine honorary doctorates.

C S Suresh of Maddur has filed a public interest litigation against paid honorary doctorates and the High Court has directed the Ministry of Union Human Resources and Development to issue notice to the University Grants Commission, in this regard.