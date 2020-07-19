Demand for RTE seats falls for second straight year

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 19 2020, 00:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2020, 00:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

The demand for seats under Right to Education (RTE) quota has come down even during the 2020-21 academic year and the department of public instruction has received 11,466 applications as against 10,478 seats available for admission.

This is the second consecutive year that the demand for the seats has gone down since the state government brought amendments to the RTE regulations in state, prioritising admissions at government and aided schools. 

Even the number of seats available under the Act this year are lesser compared to the previous year. During 2019-20, the number of seats available were 17,720, of which only 4,698 seats were filled.

