Denied entry to college over hijab, girl students return home in Kalaburagi

Hijab-clad girl students returned home on Wednesday as two city-based PU colleges denied them entry.
The students wearing hijab arrived at Government PU College on Jewargi road and Government Kanya High School and PU College on old SP road. "They were informed about the High Court verdict on the row. The girls then returned home saying they will come back tomorrow wearing uniform", said a principal of a PU college.
Speaking to DH, Pre University Department Deputy Director Shivasharanappa Mulegoan said classes are going on peacefully across the district. The principal of PU College located on Jewargi Colony called him and he has been informed that there is no provision to attend classes wearing hijab in colleges, he told.
Following the High Court verdict on the hijab-saffron shawl controversy, the prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC have been clamped in the district from March 14 to March 19.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Covid-19 cases wane in India but rise in China, Europe
Afghans' freedom choice: Over the wall or via desert
'Surrogate' ads used to boost BJP on Facebook: Report
V S Gaitonde top draw at Sotheby's art auction in NYC
'Omicron linked to common respiratory illness in kids'
Pakistani truck artist gives new flair to kicks
Kareena Kapoor Khan to make digital debut with Netflix
DH Toon | Focus on studies, until...
Vadas, pakodas to cost more as edible oil prices rise
How tree-planting could help or harm the planet