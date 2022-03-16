Denied entry to college over hijab, girl students return home in Kalaburagi

Hijab-clad girl students returned home on Wednesday as two city-based PU colleges denied them entry.

The students wearing hijab arrived at Government PU College on Jewargi road and Government Kanya High School and PU College on old SP road. "They were informed about the High Court verdict on the row. The girls then returned home saying they will come back tomorrow wearing uniform", said a principal of a PU college.

Speaking to DH, Pre University Department Deputy Director Shivasharanappa Mulegoan said classes are going on peacefully across the district. The principal of PU College located on Jewargi Colony called him and he has been informed that there is no provision to attend classes wearing hijab in colleges, he told.

Following the High Court verdict on the hijab-saffron shawl controversy, the prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC have been clamped in the district from March 14 to March 19.

