Denied hijab, Muslim students walk out of Udupi college

‘My hijab, my pride’ — this is what some Muslim students of Dr G Shankar Government Women’s First Grade College, Udupi said as they walked out of the college for not allowing the hijab inside the classrooms on Wednesday.

This institution, located a few kilometers away from Government Women’s PU College where the first hijab controversy broke out in January, decided to turn away students, citing the Karnataka High Court’s interim order.

“We are not ready to sit in the classroom by removing the hijab (headscarf). We will wait till the court delivers the final judgment. The college has been kind to us as they have allowed us to attend online classes,” a student of arts said, requesting

anonymity.

This college has been allowing students to wear the hijab for the last 13 years. “We do not want to damage the reputation of the college. They have cited court order for not letting us inside wearing the hijab. We are allowed to wear the headscarf on the campus including canteen or corridors,” the students said.

Principal Bhaskar Shetty said some of the Muslim students chose to attend classes by removing the hijab. “We tried to convince others to attend classes but they insisted that they be allowed inside the class wearing hijab. We informed them about the court order. They have decided to wait till the final order,” he said. He said the decision to provide online classes to the protesting students would be taken after consulting lecturers.

Parents of some students alleged that the college was violating its own rules and court’s directions. “The court had directed colleges to maintain status quo. We admitted my daughter to this class as the college had allowed wearing hijab in the classroom,” Mohammed Haneef, a parent, said. He had come to the college panicked as his daughter did not answer his phone calls as she was in the class.

“If the college does not allow students with hijab, I will stop sending my daughter to the college,” he said loudly. “I feel the government is creating this controversy intentionally to deprive the backward communities including Muslims good education. I wanted my daughter to learn law and become a judge. The government is unable to tolerate such growth among minorities,” he said.

Some parents had come to the college to take their daughters back home after the hijab-clad students were refused entry inside the classroom. Due to chaos, the lecturers were unable to take classes for students who were already in the classrooms.

