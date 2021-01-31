Inquiry against 8 M'luru cops for parting with accused

Departmental inquiry against 8 CCB cops in Mangaluru for parting with accused

The video of the CCB personnel partying had gone viral on social media

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Jan 31 2021, 14:12 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2021, 14:12 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashikumar has ordered a departmental inquiry against eight police personnel attached to the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on the charge of partying with a person accused of several offences.

The video of the CCB personnel partying had gone viral on social media.

The Commissioner has asked DCP Hariram Shankar to initiate a departmental inquiry against the personnel and submit a detailed report.

Following the incident , three ASIs and five head constables, who have been accused of partying, have been transferred to police stations under the City Police Commissionerate jurisdiction.  They have been transferred to Konaje, Bajpe, Mangaluru North, Kankanady Town, Mangaluru South, Urwa and Barke police stations.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mangaluru
CCB
Karnataka

What's Brewing

DH Toon | India's battered economy gears up for Budget

DH Toon | India's battered economy gears up for Budget

Chronic illnesses rise in the aftermath of Covid-19

Chronic illnesses rise in the aftermath of Covid-19

Tejas at the end of the tunnel

Tejas at the end of the tunnel

Problem is not with farms, it’s in cities around them

Problem is not with farms, it’s in cities around them

Isro's next PSLV launch in three months: K Sivan

Isro's next PSLV launch in three months: K Sivan

 