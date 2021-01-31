Departmental inquiry against 8 CCB cops in Mangaluru for parting with accused

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashikumar has ordered a departmental inquiry against eight police personnel attached to the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on the charge of partying with a person accused of several offences.

The video of the CCB personnel partying had gone viral on social media.

The Commissioner has asked DCP Hariram Shankar to initiate a departmental inquiry against the personnel and submit a detailed report.

Following the incident , three ASIs and five head constables, who have been accused of partying, have been transferred to police stations under the City Police Commissionerate jurisdiction. They have been transferred to Konaje, Bajpe, Mangaluru North, Kankanady Town, Mangaluru South, Urwa and Barke police stations.