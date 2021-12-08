Depressed over daughter’s death, man attempts suicide

A 55-year-old man killed himself near his son-in-law’s house at Malegere village in Belur taluk on Wednesday.

Nagaraju of Doddagadduvalli in Hassan taluk is deceased. Nagaraju’s daughter, who was married to a man from Malegere village a year ago, had died while giving birth to a baby, recently.

Following the death of his daughter, Nagaraju was upset that she was not properly taken care of by her husband and his family members.

