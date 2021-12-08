Depressed over daughter’s death, man attempts suicide

Depressed over daughter’s death, man attempts suicide

Following the death of his daughter, Nagaraju was upset that she was not properly taken care of by her husband and his family members

DHNS
DHNS, Belur (Hassan district),
  • Dec 08 2021, 23:21 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2021, 00:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A 55-year-old man killed himself near his son-in-law’s house at Malegere village in Belur taluk on Wednesday.

Nagaraju of Doddagadduvalli in Hassan taluk is deceased. Nagaraju’s daughter, who was married to a man from Malegere village a year ago, had died while giving birth to a baby, recently.

Following the death of his daughter, Nagaraju was upset that she was not properly taken care of by her husband and his family members.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Suicide

Related videos

What's Brewing

Lone survivor of TN chopper crash a decorated IAF pilot

Lone survivor of TN chopper crash a decorated IAF pilot

Experts unsure about Covid boosters amid Omicron spread

Experts unsure about Covid boosters amid Omicron spread

Shanghai's wheelchair dancers find their groove

Shanghai's wheelchair dancers find their groove

Prominent Indian personalities who died in air crashes

Prominent Indian personalities who died in air crashes

How venomous snakes altered course of human evolution

How venomous snakes altered course of human evolution

Tokyo to recognise same-sex partnership, says governor

Tokyo to recognise same-sex partnership, says governor

 