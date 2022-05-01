Dept of posts inks pact with Wenlock Hospital for delivery of birth certificates

The Department of Posts, Mangaluru Division has entered into an agreement with Government Wenlock District Hospital to launch a special service ‘Door delivery of birth/death certificates through speed post’ at Government District Wenlock Hospital, Mangaluru.

Presently, people from nine districts of Karnataka and three districts of Kerala are availing of the services in the hospital. In the present system, applicants have to visit the Wenlock Hospital twice i.e., the first time for applying for a birth/death certificate and the second time for collecting the certificate.

Hence under this door-to-door delivery system, the public from far-off places need not spend money and time visiting the hospital to collect the certificates. The birth/death certificates will be available at their doorsteps, said Senior Superintendent of Post Offices Shriharsha.

He said that the department had launched the service first at Mangaluru City Corporation on March 21. Later, it was extended at Lady Goschen Hospital and at Kotekar Town Panchayat, Bajpe Town Panchayat, Kinnigoli Town Panchayat, Mulki Town Panchayat, Ullal Town Municipal Council, Someshwar Town Municipal Council.

With the service being extended to District Hospital, all urban local bodies and major government hospitals issuing birth/death certificates falling under Mangaluru Postal Division have been covered under this service, he added.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: