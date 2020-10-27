‘Despite scaling down, Dasara held in significant manner’

Cooperation and Mysuru District In-charge Minister S T Somasekhar said, “Even though the annual Dasara celebrations were scaled down, due to the Covid crisis, they were held in a significant manner.” It has to be noted that Dasara concluded on Monday, with its grand finale, Jamboo Savari.

Addressing media persons here, on Tuesday, the minister said that this year, Dasara has created history by being virtual and reaching lakhs of people across the globe. “On the Facebook page of the Information and Public Relations department alone, six lakh people have watched Dasara events. Besides, the events were either streamed or broadcast on various media platforms,” Somasekhar said.

“Honouring Covid warriors and a renowned doctor, Dr C N Manjunath, inaugurating Dasara was a good gesture. The participation of the people was limited as per the advise of the technical committee. But, the celebrations were held as per traditions,” he said.

The minister said, “Despite the limitations in the celebrations, tributes were paid to legendary playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, with a musical nite on the Mysuru Palace stage. As per the decision of the government, to restrict the celebrations to Chamundi Hill and the Palace, the events were held in a proper manner, in these two venues.”

“Abhimanyu, who carried the golden howdah for the first time, also performed well. The five elephants, along with their caretakers, will return to their respective camps in forests, on Wednesday,” he said.

“For conducting Dasara celebrations, it was earlier decided that the state government would release Rs 10 crore and Mysuru Urban Development Authority would provide Rs 5 crore. However, all the Dasara events have been conducted with just Rs 10 crore. The details of the expenses would be available by November 1,” the minister said.

“Covid tests were ramped up amid Dasara celebrations. Even though there was an increase in the total number of tests, the number of infected persons decreased,” Somashekar said.