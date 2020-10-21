Devaraja Market shifts to JK Grounds for 3 days

Ahead of Ayudha puja, the civic body has ordered temporary closure of flower stalls at century-old Devaraja Market for three days, in an effort to contain the spread of Covid-19, for the safety of the people. The vendors are allowed to make business at J K Grounds on all the three days.

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde issued an order on Monday, restricting flower business at Devaraja market for three days from October 23 to 25. However, the vendors can do business at J K Grounds and the authorities have made all the necessary arrangements for the vendors as well as the customers.

It has to be noted that this is for the third-time, the MCC is closing Devaraja Market, also a major market in the city, after the outbreak of Covid-19 in the district in March. An officer said that the initiative is to ensure safety of the customers as well as the vendors visiting the market.

A section, where flowers are sold at Devaraja market, is very narrow and becomes congested during the festival season. Thousands of people throng the market to purchase flowers, fruits and other items, well in advance, during the Ayudha Puja and Vijayadashami and it is highly impossible to maintain social distance. Thus, the flower market has been shifted to JK Grounds for three days. As the ground is spacious, all the norms to contain the spread of Covid-19 can be followed, said an officer.

The MCC had temporarily had earlier closed the retail and wholesale flower business at Devaraja Market between August 19 to 22 during Gowri-Ganesha festival. The market was also closed during Varamahalakshmi festival. The civic body had made arrangements at JK Grounds.