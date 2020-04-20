Deve Gowda launches MLA's drive to feed 50,000 poor

Deve Gowda launches MLA's drive to feed 50,000 poor families

DHNS
DHNS, Tumakuru,
  • Apr 20 2020, 17:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2020, 19:19 ist
JD(S) leader H D Deve Gowda launches a drive to feed poor families in Tumakuru on Monday. MLA D C Gowrishankar is seen. DH Photo.

JD(S) leader H D Deve Gowda launched the distribution of food packets, masks, and sanitizers to the poor being done by Tumakuru Rural MLA D C Gowrishankar on Monday. Gowda lauded Gowrishankar for his humanitarian gesture.  

Gowrishankar said that he is committed to distributing 10 kg vegetables and grocery to 50,000 families at a cost of Rs 3.50 crore.

"I will buy vegetables grown by local farmers and take the food kits to the doorsteps of people with the help of my party workers; in seven ZP constituencies. We plan to distribute one lakh masks and sanitizers," he added.

 

 

 

