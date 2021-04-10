Develop high work ethics, Sudha Murthy tells young Mangalore University graduates

Pursuit of knowledge is a continuous process that remains with an individual throughout life, said Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy.

Addressing the Mangalore University graduates virtually during the 39th annual convocation of the institution, she called upon them to improve their knowledge.

"Knowledge is supreme. The pursuit of knowledge keeps one young. Attaining a degree is the beginning of life. The day you stop learning, you become an old person. Don’t become old at the young age of 25 itself,” she advised the students.

She called upon the youngsters to develop high work ethics which can change their life. “One should learn to adjust with people at the workplace and achieve success. One should learn from failure.”

Stating that there is no short cut for success, Infosys Foundation Chairperson said hard work takes one to the pinnacle of great heights. Hard work paves way for success in life. The graduates when they come out of the university and enter the competitive world, it is only the hard work which comes in handy in their success, she added.

The students have teachers to guide and a set of the syllabus while in university or colleges. “When you come out of the university, you face the exam daily but there is no fixed syllabus. Life itself becomes a learning process,” said Sudha Murthy.

The universities and the colleges in the west are supported by their strong alumni, she said and urged the graduating students to come back to their alma mater and support the institution which laid the foundation for their personality and success.

“A portion of the earnings should be given back to the society,” she said and urged the students to respect parents and teachers.

During the convocation, Mangalore University awarded 117 Doctor of Philosophy degrees (Arts- 27, Science - 63, Commerce- 14 and Education- 13). A total of 10 gold medals and 69 first ranks were given away on the occasion.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) candidates, gold medal winners, and first rank holders received their degree in person. Cash prizes will be sent through cheque by post to the students. Those students who had applied for a degree certificate will receive their certificates by post, said Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya.