Development works start at MM Hill

Development works, at a cost of Rs 27 crore, for laying steps and flooring, from Talabetta to Male Mahadeshwara Hill, has started.

Salur Mutt’s Shantha Mallikarjuna Swami performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the works. According to the officials, 6,900 steps and 13,100 floor beds (nela haasu) are being laid and the works would begin soon. The distance between Talabetta and MM Hill is around 10 km and the pathway used by the people passes through the dense forest. The route is patchy and difficult to walk for the devotees, who take out padayatra to the hill to fulfil their vow.

The project was launched by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa last year, and the groundbreaking was performed by the seer on Tuesday. Rajashekar Hebbar, who has taken the contract of laying the steps has assured of completing the works in two years.