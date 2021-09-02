Devotees banned but Goa CM allowed into temple

Devotees banned but Goa CM allowed into Savadatti Yallamma temple

Sawant was accompanied by Karnataka Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Anand Mamani

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Sep 02 2021, 22:05 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2021, 23:30 ist
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Credit: PTI File Photo

The entry of pilgrims and devotees into the Renuka-Yallamma temple at Savadatti is banned in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. But Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant was allowed to enter the temple and offer obeisance to the deity on Thursday.

The devotees of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa and Andhra Pradesh visit the Renuka-Yallamma temple in large numbers. In the wake of Covid-19, the district administration has banned the entry of devotees into the temple. In the last nearly two years, the temple has been opened for just 18 days.

During the visit of Dr Sawant to the temple, media personnel from Savadatti too were not allowed entry.

Sawant was accompanied by Karnataka Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Anand Mamani.

Anticipating protests by Kannada activists during the visit of Sawant over the Mahadayi river water issue, elaborate police deployment had been made at the hillock.

