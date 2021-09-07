Devotees can have darshan at Kukke, Dharmastala temples

Devotees can now have darshan at Kukke, Dharmastala temples during weekdays

No darshan will be allowed during weekends

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Sep 07 2021, 23:41 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2021, 23:41 ist
A view of Kukke Subrahmanya Temple. Credit: Special Arrangement

Devotees will be allowed to have darshan at Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Temple and Sri Kshetra Dharmastala between 7 am and 7 pm during weekdays, said DK Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V. However, no darshan will be allowed during weekends.

A circular issued by the DC said that devotees will not be allowed to have darshan on Saturdays and Sundays till further orders. Devotees will not be allowed to stay in guest houses of the temples during weekends and only temple staff will be allowed to perform pooja rituals, he said.

Though the Covid-19 test positivity rate in Dakshina Kannada has declined, restrictions are in place considering the possibilities of a third wave. Devotees should strictly follow covid -19 guidelines at temples during weekdays. Both the temples have been asked not to distribute Theertha prasada and anna prasada.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kukke Temple
Darshan
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Here's how to protect sensitive photos on iPhone, iPad

Here's how to protect sensitive photos on iPhone, iPad

46% rise in complaints of crimes against women in 2021

46% rise in complaints of crimes against women in 2021

10 Mammootty movies to watch on his birthday

10 Mammootty movies to watch on his birthday

Afghan universities deserted as Taliban puts new rules

Afghan universities deserted as Taliban puts new rules

Perseverance Mars rover gets its first piece of rock

Perseverance Mars rover gets its first piece of rock

Cubbon Park murals tell story of Bengaluru's open wells

Cubbon Park murals tell story of Bengaluru's open wells

 