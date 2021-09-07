Devotees can now have darshan at Kukke, Dharmastala temples during weekdays

Devotees will be allowed to have darshan at Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Temple and Sri Kshetra Dharmastala between 7 am and 7 pm during weekdays, said DK Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V. However, no darshan will be allowed during weekends.

A circular issued by the DC said that devotees will not be allowed to have darshan on Saturdays and Sundays till further orders. Devotees will not be allowed to stay in guest houses of the temples during weekends and only temple staff will be allowed to perform pooja rituals, he said.

Though the Covid-19 test positivity rate in Dakshina Kannada has declined, restrictions are in place considering the possibilities of a third wave. Devotees should strictly follow covid -19 guidelines at temples during weekdays. Both the temples have been asked not to distribute Theertha prasada and anna prasada.