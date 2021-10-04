Devotees' entry to Chamundi Hill banned from October 5-7

The district administration has banned the entry of devotees to Chamundi Hill between October 5 and October 7.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham has issued orders restricting the entry of devotees as there is a possibility of a large number of people visiting the temple on Mahalaya Amavasya on October 6. However, all religious rituals will be performed by the priests.

The vehicles will not be allowed atop the hill and the devotees will also not be allowed to climb the Chamundi Hill. However, the vehicles of the residents of Chamundi Hill, VIPs attending Dasara inauguration and officials are allowed.

Check out latest DH videos here