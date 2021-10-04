Devotees' entry to Chamundi Hill banned from Oct 5-7

Devotees' entry to Chamundi Hill banned from October 5-7

The vehicles will not be allowed atop the hill and the devotees will also not be allowed to climb the Chamundi Hill

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Oct 04 2021, 21:12 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2021, 04:29 ist
Devotees during a rainy day at Chamundi Hill in Mysuru. Credit: DH File Photo/Savitha B R

The district administration has banned the entry of devotees to Chamundi Hill between October 5 and October 7.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham has issued orders restricting the entry of devotees as there is a possibility of a large number of people visiting the temple on Mahalaya Amavasya on October 6. However, all religious rituals will be performed by the priests. 

The vehicles will not be allowed atop the hill and the devotees will also not be allowed to climb the Chamundi Hill. However, the vehicles of the residents of Chamundi Hill, VIPs attending Dasara inauguration and officials are allowed.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Mysuru
Chamundi Hills

Related videos

What's Brewing

NASA images show polluted skies to engulf north India

NASA images show polluted skies to engulf north India

Indian shop workers win the right to a chair

Indian shop workers win the right to a chair

Revisiting the past wasn't hard: Mahesh on 'Breakpoint'

Revisiting the past wasn't hard: Mahesh on 'Breakpoint'

Key personalities named in Pandora Papers exposé

Key personalities named in Pandora Papers exposé

‘Major’ oil spill off California coast threatens fauna

‘Major’ oil spill off California coast threatens fauna

Tobacco consumption on the rise in rural women: Report

Tobacco consumption on the rise in rural women: Report

 