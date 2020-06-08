Devotees religiously follow guidelines at temples

Sri Chamundeshwari Devi temple, atop Chamundi Hill and Srikanteshwara Swami temple in Nanjangud, opened for devotees after a gap of nearly three months.

The temples were closed as per lockdown guidelines due to Covid-19. However, only a few devotees visited the temples on Day One.

Chamundeshwari temple was opened at 7.30 am. District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar and people’s representatives took darshan. Later, the minister visited Srikanteshwara Temple in Nanjangud.

All safety measures like screening and sanitising were in place. Devotees maintained social distance, following the guidelines religiously.

Minister Somashekar said, “Chamundeshwari Devi darshana to devotees on Fridays during the month of Aashada, which will commence this month end, is yet to be decided.” It has to be noted that lakhs of devotees visit the temple during Aashada and the district administration makes elaborate arrangements every year. He said, “It is difficult to ensure social distance among devotees as thousands of devotees visit every Friday. A meeting will be held to discuss the issue.”

However, the guidelines were violated during the visit of the minister. A large number of his supporters joined him and no social distance was maintained.