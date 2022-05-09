Devotional songs played to counter Azaan in Mangaluru

Koragajja devotional songs were allegedly played on Monday morning at a temporary shed built by Ayyappa devotees near the Shivaji statue at Moodbushedde in Kavoor Police Station limits.

This was a response to the call given by Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Mutalik to counter Azaan in mosques. They said that place is 250 metres away from a masjid at Moodushedde. Two Sri Rama Sene activists were present at the site, said Sri Rama Sene district President Pradeep Moodushedde.

Sene State General Secretary Anand Shetty Adyar told DH that playing Suprabhatha, Hanuman Chalisa and devotional songs in Hindu places of worship will be continued. “We will not stop it. We are holding talks with authorities from temples, bhajan mandirs seeking their permission for the same.”

Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said that devotional songs were played at a temporary shed of Ayyappa devotees at Moodushedde in City Police Commissionerate jurisdiction.

The police are verifying it. The incident of playing loudspeakers causing disturbances to Azaan or Muslim places of worship has not come to the notice of the police in the commissioner jurisdiction.”

The police were on alert following the call by Sri Ram Sene to use loudspeakers in places of worship to play Suprabhata and Hanuman Chalisa.