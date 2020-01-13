DH-PV quiz: Ramakrishna Vidyashala clinch victory

There was a lot of excitement and enthusiasm among students, who participated in the regional-level quiz competition, organised by Deccan Herald and Prajavani publications, in association with Deeksha group of institutions at Senate Bhavan, University of Mysore on Monday.

While the students tried to reply spontaneously to the questions of the quiz master, the teachers and parents, who were seated among the audience, were nervous.

Gaurav Chandan and Gagan Chandan of Ramakrishna Vidyashala entered the state finals with their spontaneous answers, emerging winners in the regional-level quiz in Mysuru. Interestingly, Ramakrishna Vidyashala was successful in securing the first three places in the contest. Students from more than 180 schools of Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts participated in the competition, held in Mysuru.

Earlier, written exams were given for all teams, where they had to answer 20 questions. The first six teams, comprising 12 students, were selected on the basis of the marks they secured. The six teams, including one from Kautilya Vidyalaya, two teams from Sadvidya High School and three teams from Ramakrishna Vidyashala, competed with each other.

5 rounds

There were five rounds of questions for the teams. Two teams of Ramakrishna Vidyashala scored 55 marks each and ended up in a tie. Hence, a 10-mark question was asked to decide the winning team. Gaurav and Gagan, who gave a quick answer, were declared champions. They are eligible to participate in the finale of the quiz contest scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on January 30.

The students of Ramakrishna Vidyashala Sankalp-Vihan were the runners-up and Sriman Reddy-Siddharth, secured the third place. Chirag-Deepak and Dhyan-Suhas of Sadvidya High School won the 4th and 5th place respectively. Parikshit and Pranav of Kautilya Vidyalaya got the sixth place.

DDPI Panduranga, Navodaya Foundation’s managing trustee S R Ravi, Genius College principal and secretary Surekha Prabhu, Mysore Milk Union Limited (MYMUL) Marketing Manager Rajkumar participated in the prize distribution programme.

The programme was organised in association with the University of Mysore. Ganapati Sachchidananda Ashrama had arranged lunch for the participants. Mymul provided snacks and lassi.

The students of several schools participated in the quiz with great enthusiasm. The registrations started at 8.30 am. Meghavi Manjunath was the quiz master. She encouraged the students to attempt the questions. She gave them clues, helping them to answer. Questions were asked to the students in the audience and prizes were distributed.

Finale on Jan 30

The finale of the DH-PV quiz would be held in Bengaluru on January 30. The first three winners would be presented with cash prizes of Rs 50,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively. The teams in the fourth and fifth place would be presented with Rs 6,000 and Rs 4,000 cash prize.