Dharmasthala Mass marriage ceremony on May 3

The 51st annual free mass marriage ceremony will be organised at Dharmasthala at 6.40 pm on May 3.

The groom will be given a dhoti and a shawl and the bride will be given a saree, blouse and a mangalasutra. There is no scope for second marriage.

The marriage expenses will be borne by the Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Dharmothana Trust.

To check exorbitant marriages and dowry system, the Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Dr D Veerendra Heggade started a mass marriage ceremony in 1972.

A total of 12,576 couples have entered wedlock in the famed mass marriage so far.

Those who wish to take part in the mass marriage ceremony should submit their details by April 20. For details, those interested can contact 08256-266644 or 96634 64648 (WhatsApp).