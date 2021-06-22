Dharmendra Pradhan launches oxygen plant at AIMS

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan virtually launched the new Oxygen plant at Adichunchanagiri Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) in BG Nagar in Nagamangala taluk in Mandya district on Tuesday.

The plant has a capacity to generate 700 litres of liquid oxygen per minute. The plant can supply oxygen to 150 oxygenated beds and 40 ventilator beds at a time.

Adichunchnagiri seer Nirmalanandanatha Swami started the work to install an oxygen generator at the hospital when the first wave of Covid struck Mandya district.

Necessary equipment was imported from Europe through an iron ore company at Kuduremukh. The works were completed in a month.

After launching the facility, Pradhan lauded the services of the Mutt during the Covid crisis.

"The Mutt has become a model by installing the oxygen plant," he said.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and MLA Suresh Gowda attended the event online. Later, the seer, along with Prasannanatha Swami visited the unit.