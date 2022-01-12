Dharwad officer appointed ASI director

DHNS
DHNS, Dharwad,
  Jan 12 2022, 22:56 ist
  updated: Jan 13 2022, 13:30 ist

Dr V S Badiger, a Kannadiga, has been appointed as one of the directors of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Dr Badiger worked as the superintendent of the ASI Dharwad Circle. The department’s promotion committee finalised his name for the director’s post. He will work from the ASI head office in New Delhi.

Hailing from Chadachan in Vijayapura district, Badiger pursued postgraduation and PhD degree from the Karnataka University’s Kannada Research, and History & Archaeology Departments.

