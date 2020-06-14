Dharwad records its 3rd COVID-19 death

Dharwad district reported its third COVID-19 death on Sunday.

Dharwad district, which had reported zero mortality due to coronavirus till the first week of June, has now reported three deaths within a fortnight, including two in the last 48 hours.

A 65-year-old man from Morab in Navalgund taluk of Dharwad district succumbed to the virus at 6:10 am on Sunday.

He was rushed to Karnataka Institute of Medical Science, Hubballi, which is the district COVID-19 centre, on June 12, in a critical condition. Sources in KIMS informed DH that the patient, who was showing symptoms for the last many days, was first treated at a hospital in Morab, and was later shifted to a private hospital in Dharwad.

Doctors at KIMS had diagnosed the patient as he was suffering from Bronchopneumonia. Inspite of making all out efforts in the last 26 hours, the doctors could not save him, as he died before his medical reports on COVID-19 arrived.

This is the fifth death to be reported at KIMS. First was a 44-year-old priest from Gadag on June 4, followed by a 58-year-old resident of Girani Chawl in Hubballi,. A 70-year-old male of Shantiniketan Colony in Bhairidevarkoppa of Hubballi, and a 65-year-old male from Haveri have lost their battle against COVID-19 at KIMS.