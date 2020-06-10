Dharwad reports its first COVID-19 death

Dharwad reported its first COVID-19 related death on Tuesday.

A 58-year-old (P-1943) resident of Girani Chawl Hubballi, who had returned from Mumbai on May 22 along with 11 others, died at 10:30 pm on Tuesday. According to sources at Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences, Hubballi, P-1943 who was on ventilator for more than five days, died due to multiple organ failure.

He was diabetic and renal patient. According to KIMS doctors, P-1943 who was asymptomatic in the initial days, after returning from Mumbai started showing symptoms on June 5. He was shifted from institutional quarantine to hospital quarantine after his health condition started worsening.

A senior doctor treating P-1943 said: “We left no stone unturned to treat him. However, day-by-day his heath condition worsened. We had even kept him on dialysis for his kidney related ailment. But we could not save him as the viral load in his body was very high.”

His final rites were performed on Wednesday near Heggari, Hubbali as per the standard operating procedure set by the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Five members of P-1943 family had turned positive after returning from Mumbai. However, on June 6 two members of the family, including a 2-year-old boy, were discharged from KIMS after complete recovery. Meanwhile, deceased person’s wife (P-4530), son (P-4531) and other member of the family are still receiving treatment at KIMS.

It can be mentioned here that a 44-year-old priest from Lakkundi in Gadag district, had died at KIMS due to COVID-19 on June 4.