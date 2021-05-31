DHO serves notices for vaccinating forest dept staff

Mysuru District Health Officer (DHO) Dr T Amarnath has served show-cause notices on the Taluk Health Officers of Nanjangud and H D Kote for vaccinating forest department staff even though they have been listed as priority group by the State government.

The forest department staff have taken an exception to the move pointing out that their department is at risk due to Covid-19 and forest duties. The May 20 letter of the National Health Mission (NHM) on priority groups in the 18 to 44 year age groups for vaccination lists the forest department along with 17 other groups.

Deputy Conservator of Forest K C Prashant Kumar declined to comment on the decision of the health department officials.

“There is a high risk of infection to the forest department staff and the possible spread of the infection from them. Our staff visit villages and tribal hamlets for planting of saplings, patrolling, checking man-animal conflict and other works. It is better if they are vaccinated. It is up to the health department to take a call,” he said.

The DHO was not available for a comment.