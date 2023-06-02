DHO to probe, submit report on 'drunk' doctor case amid cancelled tubectomies at Kalasa hospital

District Health Officer Dr Umesh has said that an investigation will be conducted into the alleged cancelling of tubectomy surgeries scheduled at Community Health Centre at Kalasa on May 31 after the doctor fell sick.

It is alleged that the women were inconvenienced with the cancelling of the surgeries. A report will be submitted to the Deputy Commissioner, Zilla Panchayat CEO and Health Department Commissioner, he said.

The family members of the women alleged that nine women were supposed to undergo tubectomy. However, the doctor who was supposed to perform the procedure was allegedly drunk because of which the women were inconvenienced. However, sources in the CHC said that the doctor had collapsed after his sugar level increased.

The DHO said that he had visited the community health centre and collected information from the doctors and staff. "I have spoken to the family members as well. A report will be submitted shortly."

The DHO clarified that he does not have any information on the suspension of Dr Balakrishna who was supposed to perform the procedure.

All the nine women underwent tubectomy on Thursday after a doctor was called from Chikkamagaluru to perform the procedure.