Dialysis centre on the verge of closure; patients worried

The dialysis centre, on the government hospital premises in Srirangapatna town, providing free treatment to several poor patients, since three years, is on the verge of closure, due to lack of funds.

Around 33 renal patients from Srirangapatna and other taluks are being treated at the dialysis centre at present. M K Agrotech company had donated a dialysis equipment worth Rs 25 lakh. But, the supply of medical equipment like dialister, tubes, gloves and others have been stopped since three months.

Currently, the patients themselves get dialisters to undergo dialysis at the centre. Other equipment are being supplied by the government hospital. With the hospital itself facing funds crunch, it has become difficult to spare the funds and the doctors are asking the patients to pay for the treatment.

According to the patients, each dialyster costs Rs 750. The patients are purchasing the equipment now. Besides, the doctors are asking for Rs 250 for the use of other equipment. If this dialysis treatment centre stops functioning, the patients have to pay Rs 1,500 every time to get dialysis at private hospitals.

Many are undergoing dialysis thrice a week, and it costs around Rs 15,000 per month, which is difficult for the poor patients. The government should release sufficient funds and equipment, they appealed.

A private organisation is given the contract of dialysis management. The government pays the company for each dialysis. The company has now informed the employees to stop dialysis, as the government has stopped funding. The medical equipment too are not functioning properly. When this was brought to the notice of the higher officials, they ask us to somehow continue the same, till the new tenders are floated. MLA Ravindra Srikantaiah has asked us to run the centre, by collecting a fee from the patients. It is difficult to run the centre without funds and equipment, opined Dr P Maruthi.