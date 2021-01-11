Dialysis unit at KR Hospital sees rise in number of patients

Even though most of the taluk and district hospitals have dialysis facility, most of the dialysis patients are dependent on the unit at KR Hospital in Mysuru. This mounts pressure on the hospital, which is already treating more than 100 patients every day.

Every day, around 20 to 25 patients visit the dialysis unit at KR Hospital. Besides, the dialysis unit at the Institute of Nephrology, treats 50 to 60 patients on a regular basis.

As the district hospital in Kodagu is facing shortage of machines and other related equipment, patients have to get it done either at private hospitals spending thousands of rupees or come to KR Hospital in Mysuru, for treatment. Besides, it is said that the number of people suffering from kidney-related ailments is on the rise in Kodagu district.

The district hospital in Hassan has 15 machines and every day 30 patients are being treated. As there is no dialysis facility at Alur hospital, patients come for treatment to the district hospital. Besides, the taluk hospital at Arkalgud has no supply of medicines and the patients have to purchase it from outside. However, the taluk hospitals in Channarayapatna, Sakleshpur and Belur taluks have the facility and also supply of medicines.

In Mandya, the dialysis unit is established by the children of senior writer and Gandhian Sitasuta (Puttachchi Siddegowda) at the district hospital with two machines.

There are a total of 19 machines here. But, all machines are not being used due to lack of space. Every day, 40 patients are being treated with 17 machines and two are yet to be used.

There are six machines at Chamarajanagar district hospital and dialysis is being conducted in three shifts. Out of five machines at Kollegal taluk hospital, one is under repair. There are three machines in Gundlupet hospital.