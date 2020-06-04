Digital touch to Environment Day

As part of the World Environment Day themed around ‘Biodiversity’, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has organised a series of digital and print activities.

The pollution watchdog recently conducted a quiz programme for high school students.

It has also organised a drawing and essay writing competition from June 1 to June 30. Children can upload their drawings and essays on the website www.kspcbwed.platifi.com by June 30.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will symbolically inaugurate the event by releasing posters, handouts and reports on the state’s environment.

This apart, the board has also organised blogging activity on biodiversity for youngsters and release Do It Yourself (DIY) videos on recycling and reusing of articles to create awareness among the public. A digital library will also be inaugurated for public use.

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year.