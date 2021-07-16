Dignitaries visits Chamundi Hill on Aashada Friday

Several dignitaries including Ministers visited the Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi Hill in Mysuru and offered puja on the occasion of Aashada Friday.

Ministers B A Basavaraj, S T Somashekar, MLC A H Vishwanath and others visited the temple and offered puja to the deity.

Union Minister Shoba Karandlaje is also likely to visit the temple. The Minister visits the temple every Aashada Friday and she climbs steps to reach the temple.

However, the district administration has banned the entry of devotees to prevent spread of Covid-19.

Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa is likely to visit the temple. The actor reached Mysuru last evening to visit the temple.