Diploma exams to allow Covid-19 positive students

The State Department of Collegiate and Technical Education has decided to allow students who test positive for Covid-19 to appear for the Diploma examinations scheduled to be held from September 9th to 28th.

In the Standard Operating Procedure released, the department stated that "The colleges/examination centres must make necessary arrangements to allow such students or those with Covid like symptoms to write the exams in a separate room."

Meanwhile, the department instructed the college principals to ensure PPE kits for invigilators who would be assigned for those isolated examination rooms. "The answer scripts of the Covid -19 positive students should be kept separately and should not be touched by anyone for 24 hours," reads the instructions.

As per the guidelines, exam centres authorities have been told not to spray sanitiser on answer scripts, students have to be present at the exam centre one hour before the exams, faculties with Covid-19 like symptoms should not be deputed to exam work, hand sanitisers must be carried by students and candidates with Covid-10 like symptoms or those tested positive must communicate the same to principals of the respective colleges.