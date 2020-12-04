Diploma syllabus to be completely revamped from next year

Diploma syllabus to be completely revamped next year

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 04 2020, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2020, 23:51 ist
Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan. Credit: DH

The syllabus for diploma courses in the state will be completely revamped in accordance with the requirements in the job market.

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said this at a meeting with MLCs here on Friday.

Responding to the demand from MLCs to revamp the curriculum, Ashwath Narayan said, "We are producing around 40,000 diploma graduates every year. But not even 20% of them are getting job opportunities. Considering this, we have taken a decision to revamp the syllabus completely for the next academic year. "

He said that the current curriculum is not industry oriented. "There is a need to introduce contents which are reliable in the job market and those which are industry oriented," he added.

The revised curriculum for diploma courses will also focus on the National Education Policy and will be framed without any additional financial burden on the government, he said. 

 

 

C N Ashwath Narayan
Karnataka
Diploma
National education policy

