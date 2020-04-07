First Covid-19 patient discharged in Mysuru

Discharge of first Covid-19 patient in Mysuru

T R Sathish Kumar
T R Sathish Kumar, Mysuru,
  • Apr 07 2020, 17:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2020, 18:52 ist

The first Covid-19 patient in Mysuru, designated as P20 by the State Health department, was discharged from the hospital, following successful treatment for 18 days, on Tuesday.

The first case was confirmed in Mysuru on March 21. He is a man in his mid-30s, a resident of the city, who had travelled from Dubai to Bengaluru via Goa. He had been to the KR Hospital as he was feeling ill on March 20 and got himself admitted.

A resident of Vivekananda Nagar in the city, he had gone to his native place in Kollegal taluk of Chamarajanagar district. He was isolated and treated at KR Hospital of Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute in the city.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Patient
Mysuru
discharge
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

With Johnson out of action, who is running Britain?

With Johnson out of action, who is running Britain?

Many Indians open to facial recognition tech: Survey

Many Indians open to facial recognition tech: Survey

'Earth didn't shake less, quake detection improved'

'Earth didn't shake less, quake detection improved'

COVID-19: Abandoned animals die in Pakistan pet markets

COVID-19: Abandoned animals die in Pakistan pet markets

Novel coronavirus: A three-month timeline

Novel coronavirus: A three-month timeline

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

India could see first technical recession since 1990s

India could see first technical recession since 1990s

Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching

Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching

UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care

UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care

Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15

Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15

 