Discuss river linking project: KS Eshwarappa

Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa exuded confidence that the proposed river linking project will irrigate over nine lakh hectares of land in the country.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of NREGA programme at Holalur near Shivamogga on Wednesday, he said, the river linking project has been under discussion in the country since former Prime Minister, the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee's period. So, there is no need to politicise it. Let leaders of all parties discuss it, he said.

The BJP minister also dismissed claims by KPCC President D K Shivakumar, who alleged that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave nothing to Karnataka despite being elected from the state.

On job security for workers of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, he said that a proposal has been submitted to the Centre in this regard. Earlier, the salary of librarians in gram panchayats was Rs 7,000 per month. Now, it has been increased to Rs 12,000. So, the workers of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act are likely to get job security.

