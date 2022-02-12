Dishonest officials responsible for backwardness of Kalaburagi district: Murugesh Nirani

'Officials responsible for Kalaburagi's backwardness'

"The district has remained backwards though we got Independence seven decades ago. Dishonest officials are responsible for it", alleged district in-charge minister Murugesh Nirani.

Speaking at the KDP meeting organised here on Friday, he stated that a bribe ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 500 should be given to sanction widow and disability pensions. Panchayat Development Officer and village accountants should also be bribed to get the works done.

If any official is found engaged in corruption, he/she will be suspended. The officials should work to change the face of the district and the applications submitted by the public should be disposed of immediately, he directed.

