Disproportionate assets: ACB raids 4 officials

Four officials of the state government were raided for alleged disproportionate assets by Anti-Corruption Bureau, on Friday. Raids were carried out on 14 premises belonging to these officials in different parts of the state.

The officials are M B Narayanaswamy, Joint Commissioner of Commercial Tax, GST office, Bengaluru; Dr Shivashankar, Deputy Manager, Bangalore Urban, Rural and Ramanagara Co-operative Milk Producers Societies Union Ltd, Ramanagara; Arshad Pasha, Assistant Engineer, Panchayat Raj Department, Periyapatna sub-division, Mysuru and Channegowda H S, Assistant Engineer, PWD Department, Hassan.