Disproportionate assets: Junior assistant gets jailed

Disproportionate assets: Junior assistant gets 6-year jail

The court has slapped a fine of Rs 75 lakh

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Dec 14 2021, 00:11 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2021, 15:04 ist
Lokayukta police had raided the house of convict on January 28, 2014, and a case was registered against him. Credit: iStock Images

The Third Additional District Sessions Court convicted and sentenced junior assistant working at Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd depot in Shakthinagar to six years of imprisonment for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The convicted is M V Rajan Nambiar.

The court has slapped a fine of Rs 75 lakh. If he fails to pay the fine, the court has asked him to undergo two more years of imprisonment.

Lokayukta police had raided the house of convict on January 28, 2014, and a case was registered against him for amassing wealth. Judge B B Jakathi pronounced the judgement.

DySP Umesh Shet had carried out the raid and the investigation was partly conducted by Dilip Kumar, Lokayukta inspector. Inspector Vijaya prasad submitted charge sheet to the court.

Karnataka
Mangaluru
Disproportionate Assets

