Dist admin failed in managing Covid, alleges MLA Revanna

Alleging that the district administration has totally failed in controlling the Covid second wave, MLA H D Revanna warned the people will revolt if suitable measures are not taken.

Speaking at a press conference here, on Tuesday, Revanna said, “Hassan district is reporting a huge number of cases every day. Though we have been appealing to dispatch medicines and also release funds since the last 15 days, the government has not responded.”

The deputy commissioner is responsible for the death of 200 Covid patients at Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS). If the funds were released on time, to get medicines, they could have been saved, he said.

Task Force Committee has been constituted in the taluks, but no funds are released. The DC is playing with the lives of the people. Around Rs 17 crore has been spent in Mysuru. The DC should submit a proposal for Rs 20 crore, for Covid management, he stressed.

He alleged that the district administration is connived with private hospitals. Though they have been charging more, the authorities have not taken any action. Instead of supplying oxygen to government hospitals, it is being diverted to private hospitals, he alleged.

He alleged that the Covid figures, provided by the authorities, is not correct. Every day, around 50 to 60 deaths are being reported. But it is not accounted. There are no PPE kits and safety gears for medical staff. The superintendent of police should curb the black market of Remdesivir, he said.