Dist admin plans mini-lockdown in NR Assembly segment

Mysuru, dhns: As the rate of Covid-19 deaths is on the rise in Narasimharaja Assembly segment, the district administration has planned for a mini-lockdown in the area.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar said that as the death rate is increasing in the segment, a mini-lockdown is planned in parts of the segment for a period of one week. The district administration has requested the religious heads and local leaders for support for the lockdown.

The DC said that Dharavi model of lockdown will be followed and several areas will be under lockdown. An intensive house-wise surveillance will be conducted and the authorities will visit every household to obtain the health condition of the residents. As many people are reluctant and non-cooperative to disclose the health issues, the district administration has asked the support of local leaders and religious heads, the DC said.

According to the DC, the death rate in areas like Kalyanagiri, Subhash Nagar and others are high. A few deaths have been reported within 200 to 300 metre radius.

The DC suspected a cluster outbreak and said that many people are consulting health professionals in the last moment and several deaths are reported within 48 hours after they report to hospital.

“Although it is not easy to control the number of cases, we can control the death rate through house-wise surveillance. We need community support,” the DC said.

The district administration has identified government lands on the outskirts of the city to be used as burial grounds to conduct the final rites of Covid-19 victims.