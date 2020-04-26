Dist admin responsible for clash: HDK

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy opined that the Mandya district administration is totally responsible for the Saturday’s incident, where an FIR was filed against the MLC Srikantegowda and his son for disrupting the authorities from conducting tests on journalists for Covid-19.

Kumaraswamy participated in the distribution of food kits for the residents of Muslim Layout in K R Nagar on Sunday. Speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy said that the incident could have been averted.

“The journalists have been risking their lives at the time when coronavirus is spreading fast and it is our duty to respect anybody who are working for the society. The situation would not have raised, if the district administration had conducted the tests at the district hospital, as mentioned clearly in the government circular,” he said.

The journalists should be subject to tests at their respective district hospitals in the presence of the District Health Officer and medical experts. However, the administration decided to conduct the tests at the Ambedkar Bhavan in Mandya city. MLC K T Srikantegowda, upon receiving complaints from the residents, had gone to the spot to question this, which ensued in a commotion. This shows the failure of the district administration. But, care should be taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur, he stressed.

Commenting on the lockdown, Kumaraswamy said, as per the Centre’s orders, we have cooperated for the extension of the lockdown, up to May 3.

It has created a lot of trouble to the farmers and the common man. They should take all measures to keep away from the dreaded virus, at the same time manage to run the family.

He lauded MLA Sa Ra Mahesh for purchasing vegetables at the market price from the farmers and distributing it among the poor, without seeking any publicity.